Silicom LTD (SILC) Stake Held by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Value Rose, Provident Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake by $30.44 Million

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 38,848 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 19.14% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to Internal Reasons; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Expects Large VCPE Wins From Major Telcos: Suspends Dividend To Support Long-Term Growth & Working Capital Needs; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Suspends Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNIC Platforms; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 96.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 87,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,458 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 90,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $360.54. About 1.41 million shares traded or 89.75% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09 million for 32.31 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 44,561 shares to 291,955 shares, valued at $24.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 11,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 40,265 shares. Riverpark Advsrs reported 25,346 shares. Concorde Asset Lc reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Origin Asset Mngmt Llp reported 0.39% stake. Aviva Public Limited owns 21,404 shares. Blair William & Il holds 205,827 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 22,149 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.06% or 10,963 shares. South State Corporation invested in 3,886 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Lc holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 61,750 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 1 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 27,312 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.12% or 270,413 shares in its portfolio. Everence Management reported 0.09% stake.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, BIIB, ULTA – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ULTA August 30th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Beauty companies top ranking of best employers for women – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Retail Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $293.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 27,168 shares to 210,117 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Costco (COST) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Silicom to Acquire ADI Engineering – Business Wire” published on September 30, 2015, Seekingalpha.com published: “Silicom Ltd. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Silicom Ltd (SILC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.