Silicom LTD (SILC) Stake Has Increased by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Stake In 3M Company (MMM) Was Boosted

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.60M market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 31,769 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 19.14% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 03/04/2018 – Silicom’s First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNIC Platforms; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Silicom; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to Internal Reasons; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Suspends Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 6,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,656 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, up from 74,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00M shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $293.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,434 shares to 216,616 shares, valued at $16.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 13,290 shares valued at $2.66 million was made by THULIN INGE G on Thursday, January 31. $1.19M worth of stock was sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Vale Michael G.. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9. On Monday, February 11 Bauman James L sold $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 16,065 shares.

