Silicom LTD (SILC) Shares Rose While First Wilshire Securities Management Has Upped by $2.02 Million Its Holding; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by $3.15 Million as Stock Value Declined

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 35,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.82 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 5.72 million shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $31.48. About 43,851 shares traded or 59.21% up from the average. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNIC Platforms; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT; 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Nv (Adr) (NYSE:UN) by 149,473 shares to 2.87M shares, valued at $167.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 48,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 790,856 shares, and cut its stake in Deutsche Telekom Ag (Adr) (DTEGY).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Partners, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 99,170 shares. 400 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment. Qci Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,205 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial owns 2.78M shares. Bluefin Trading Limited holds 10,051 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund has 30,907 shares. Sterling Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 171,577 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Johnson Invest Counsel owns 46,084 shares. Moreover, Greylin Invest Mangement has 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,068 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rmsincerbeaux Management Ltd Liability holds 1.23% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 17,308 shares. Roundview Capital Lc has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Parkside Retail Bank owns 8,242 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Lc reported 7,857 shares stake.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $293.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 27,168 shares to 210,117 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

