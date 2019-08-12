Silicom Ltd. (SILC) Reaches $31.00 After 4.00% Up Move; SHIMANO INDS ORDINARY SHARES (SHMDF) Shorts Raised By 15.67%

The stock of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.58% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 65,771 shares traded or 125.04% up from the average. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT; 03/04/2018 – Silicom’s First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Suspends Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 13/03/2018 TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM’S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Expects Large VCPE Wins From Major Telcos: Suspends Dividend To Support Long-Term Growth & Working Capital NeedsThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $235.60M company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $32.24 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SILC worth $9.42M more.

SHIMANO INDS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SHMDF) had an increase of 15.67% in short interest. SHMDF’s SI was 391,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.67% from 338,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3919 days are for SHIMANO INDS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SHMDF)’s short sellers to cover SHMDF’s short positions. It closed at $144.31 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company has market cap of $13.67 billion. The firm also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has a 29.26 P/E ratio. It operates in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $235.60 million. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. It has a 12.13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment.

More notable recent Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC), The Stock That Dropped 24% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Silicom: A Victim Of Long Sales Cycles – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Silicom Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Silicom Ltd (SILC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Silicom Ltd. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.