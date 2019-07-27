Silicom LTD (SILC) Position Lifted by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc; Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Stake Boosted by Hennessy Advisors Inc

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 831,828 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.54 million, up from 631,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 2.34M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – Vectren to Become a CenterPoint Energy Co. With Combined Co’s Natural Gas Utilities Ops and Indiana Electric Operation to Headquartered in Evansville, Ind; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q EPS 38c; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 08/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT CEO SCOTT PROCHAZKA SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES HITTING HIGH END YR EPS EX ITEMS VIEW; 24/05/2018 – Agile Interoperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core Integrati; 05/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEEN AS LEADING CONTENDER FOR VECTREN: DEALREPORTER; 19/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 23-24

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 31,769 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 19.14% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNIC Platforms; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 03/04/2018 – Silicom’s First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to Internal Reasons; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Silicom; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $293.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 27,168 shares to 210,117 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $122,880 activity.