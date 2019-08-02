Silicom LTD (SILC) Holder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Raised Position by $1.64 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Decreased Its Stake

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 502,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 3.19M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.62 million, down from 3.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 1.21 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 10/04/2018 – Tishman Speyer Inks Deal With Pfizer and Wins $1.8 Billion Construction Loan; 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome Of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting On XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 43,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The institutional investor held 258,895 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90M, up from 215,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 65 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Expects Large VCPE Wins From Major Telcos: Suspends Dividend To Support Long-Term Growth & Working Capital Needs; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Suspends Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to Internal Reasons

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cypress Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) has 0.12% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wade G W Inc holds 57,420 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur Com has 1.05% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Welch Limited Co holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 59,106 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr reported 7,582 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.62% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Peddock Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 53,321 shares. Edmp holds 3.83% or 92,503 shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Company invested in 137,686 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al, New York-based fund reported 302,692 shares. Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 21,787 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc reported 0.56% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Harvey Mngmt invested in 5,000 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 174,599 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated Inc holds 52.97 million shares or 0.68% of its portfolio.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 105,538 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $161.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 71,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,240 shares to 11,718 shares, valued at $435,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 67,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,870 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

