Silicom LTD (SILC) Holder First Wilshire Securities Management Has Increased Position by $2.02 Million; Coca (KO) Stock Rose While Everence Capital Management Lifted Holding

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.80M market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 8,432 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNIC Platforms; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Silicom; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Expects Large VCPE Wins From Major Telcos: Suspends Dividend To Support Long-Term Growth & Working Capital Needs; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 10,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 100,649 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 90,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 12.63M shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $293.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 4,265 shares to 154,654 shares, valued at $12.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Silicom Ltd. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Silicom Ltd. (SILC) CEO Shaike Orbach on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2016: SILC,OHGI,NSAT,HRS – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2016. More interesting news about Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Silicom Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:SILC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Silicom Ltd. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coca-Cola Is Beginning To Turn The Ship – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca-Cola: Stock Is Now Outperforming, But Quality Of Earnings Is Lower – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Coca-Cola’s Outlook Has Analysts Perking Up – Benzinga” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Momentum Could Take Coca-Cola Higher, But You Should Not Participate – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset has 3.04% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 173,015 shares. 444,131 were reported by Coho Limited. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 8,992 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests stated it has 122,704 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. St Germain D J holds 18,967 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Paw Capital Corp owns 0.6% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 13,000 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 3,655 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Anchor Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 87,082 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.49% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Essex Fin Serv Inc holds 0.27% or 19,143 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust accumulated 382,984 shares. Lincluden Mngmt holds 32,025 shares. Iat Reinsurance reported 0.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fdx Advisors Inc owns 123,577 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Arvest Savings Bank Trust Division has invested 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).