Silicom Ltd. (SILC) and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) Comparison side by side

As Communication Equipment businesses, Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicom Ltd. 34 1.72 N/A 2.58 12.44 Turtle Beach Corporation 12 0.48 N/A 2.07 5.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Silicom Ltd. and Turtle Beach Corporation. Turtle Beach Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Silicom Ltd. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Silicom Ltd. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicom Ltd. 0.00% 12.9% 11.2% Turtle Beach Corporation 0.00% 139.9% 31.4%

Risk & Volatility

Silicom Ltd. has a beta of 0.72 and its 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Turtle Beach Corporation has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Silicom Ltd. are 5.2 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Turtle Beach Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Silicom Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Turtle Beach Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Silicom Ltd. and Turtle Beach Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicom Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Turtle Beach Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 consensus target price and a 164.64% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Silicom Ltd. and Turtle Beach Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.4% and 62.2%. Insiders held 43% of Silicom Ltd. shares. Competitively, 7.3% are Turtle Beach Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicom Ltd. 7.15% -1.32% 0.6% 3.58% -18.31% -8.19% Turtle Beach Corporation -0.57% -10.51% -2.35% -28.44% -60.91% -27.19%

For the past year Silicom Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Turtle Beach Corporation.

Summary

Silicom Ltd. beats Turtle Beach Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.