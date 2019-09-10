Silicom Ltd. (SILC) and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicom Ltd. 33 1.81 N/A 2.58 12.44 Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.34 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Silicom Ltd. and Optical Cable Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicom Ltd. 0.00% 12.9% 11.2% Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -8.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.72 shows that Silicom Ltd. is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Optical Cable Corporation’s 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

Silicom Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Optical Cable Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Silicom Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Optical Cable Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Silicom Ltd. and Optical Cable Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 47.4% and 15.7% respectively. 43% are Silicom Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.4% of Optical Cable Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicom Ltd. 7.15% -1.32% 0.6% 3.58% -18.31% -8.19% Optical Cable Corporation -4.57% -11.94% -21.01% 4.44% 3.25% -1.31%

For the past year Silicom Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Optical Cable Corporation.

Summary

Silicom Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Optical Cable Corporation.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.