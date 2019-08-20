Silicom Ltd. (SILC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Silicom Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Silicom Ltd. has 43% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Silicom Ltd. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicom Ltd. 0.00% 12.90% 11.20% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Silicom Ltd. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Silicom Ltd. N/A 34 12.44 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Silicom Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Silicom Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicom Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 2.29 2.70

The competitors have a potential upside of 72.78%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Silicom Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicom Ltd. 7.15% -1.32% 0.6% 3.58% -18.31% -8.19% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Silicom Ltd. has -8.19% weaker performance while Silicom Ltd.’s competitors have 33.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Silicom Ltd. are 5.2 and 3.1. Competitively, Silicom Ltd.’s competitors have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Silicom Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Silicom Ltd.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Silicom Ltd. has a beta of 0.72 and its 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Silicom Ltd.’s peers have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Silicom Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Silicom Ltd.’s peers beat Silicom Ltd. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.