Silicom Ltd. (SILC) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicom Ltd. 31 1.36 6.05M 2.58 12.44 Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.00 6.51M -4.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Silicom Ltd. and Cool Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicom Ltd. 19,279,796.05% 12.9% 11.2% Cool Holdings Inc. 397,023,845.83% 0% -132.4%

Risk and Volatility

Silicom Ltd. has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cool Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.29 which is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Silicom Ltd. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Cool Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Silicom Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cool Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.4% of Silicom Ltd. shares and 5.1% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 43% of Silicom Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 10% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicom Ltd. 7.15% -1.32% 0.6% 3.58% -18.31% -8.19% Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61%

For the past year Silicom Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cool Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Silicom Ltd. beats Cool Holdings Inc.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.