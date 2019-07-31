Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Valuation Rose While Walthausen & Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.39 Million; Nike (NKE) Valuation Declined While Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Stake by $5.08 Million

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $86.41. About 3.67 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 48,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 312,040 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, down from 360,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $30.3. About 515,193 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 10.02% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN); 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN CONFIRMS FULL YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Silgan Holdings Outlook Reflects Improving Operating Performance; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 50C TO 54C; 16/03/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC – WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corporation by 47,120 shares to 113,710 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 44,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Silverbow Resources Inc.

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $84.33 million for 9.97 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Silgan to Release Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on July 25, 2018 – Business Wire” on June 25, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Silgan Completes Acquisition of Dispensing Systems Business – Business Wire” published on April 06, 2017, Businesswire.com published: “Silgan Holdings Increases Size of Its Board of Directors and Elects Kimberly A. Fields as a Member of Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SLGN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 0.17% less from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancshares, Hawaii-based fund reported 453 shares. Principal Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 343,955 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 188,035 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Prudential Financial accumulated 220,690 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur, New York-based fund reported 30,946 shares. Utd Automobile Association has 41,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 30,671 shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 145,700 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc invested in 0.01% or 681,309 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.01% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Pnc Services has 190,152 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 2.18M shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 6,792 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 14,532 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Nike Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arizona wades into Nike ‘Betsy Ross’ controversy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schultze Spl Purp Acquisitio by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn) by 2.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Counsel Inc owns 296,614 shares. Burke And Herbert Bankshares And Tru owns 0.33% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,411 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Citizens & Northern Corp has invested 1.71% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 5,853 were reported by Rmb Cap Ltd Company. Northstar holds 0.87% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 23,203 shares. Klingenstein Fields And has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 0.05% or 2,423 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De reported 8.11M shares. 93,398 are held by Allstate Corporation. National Asset Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 14,637 shares. Finemark Bankshares And Trust stated it has 134,339 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 4,800 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Adv holds 52,781 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Park Corp Oh invested in 1.53% or 323,695 shares.