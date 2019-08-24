Silgan Holdings (SLGN) to pay $0.11 on Sep 17, 2019; Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:SLGN) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Silgan Holdings Inc’s current price of $29.51 translates into 0.37% yield. Silgan Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.51. About 295,362 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 25/04/2018 – SILGAN 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 35C; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 54c; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN); 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 16/03/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC – WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 30/05/2018 – Silgan Announces Completion of Amendment to Senior Secured Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 50C TO 54C

Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 253 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 208 sold and reduced stock positions in Eastman Chemical Co. The investment managers in our database now hold: 113.03 million shares, up from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eastman Chemical Co in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 46 Reduced: 162 Increased: 179 New Position: 74.

More notable recent Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Strong on Buyouts, Input Costs High – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Silgan (SLGN) Down 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shareholders Booked A 24% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Up 22% YTD: What’s Driving the Stock? – Zacks.com” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silgan Holdings has $3600 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 16.91% above currents $29.51 stock price. Silgan Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup.

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.28 billion. It operates through three divisions: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. It has a 16.39 P/E ratio. The Metal Containers segment makes and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Silgan Holdings Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 0.17% less from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,792 are held by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 8,062 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc reported 650,210 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 6,400 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 510,329 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 131,000 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Amalgamated Commercial Bank, New York-based fund reported 16,505 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie has invested 0.01% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 13,495 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability invested in 67,987 shares. Parametric Port Llc accumulated 595,633 shares. Vanguard owns 8.22M shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus has 11,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp reported 23,128 shares.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Eastman Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report: Innovating. Accelerating. Enhancing. – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eastman Chemical cites trade issues for Q2 weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Eastman Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.88% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 1.04M shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.39 billion. The companyÂ’s Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine-derivative building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic-acid based solutions; and metam based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. It has a 9.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, care chemical, crop protection, and energy markets.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company for 39,699 shares. Hendley & Co Inc owns 57,350 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Swift Run Capital Management Llc has 2.12% invested in the company for 30,280 shares. The Utah-based Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 2% in the stock. Mrj Capital Inc, a New York-based fund reported 39,385 shares.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $350.22M for 5.99 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.