Silgan Holdings (SLGN) to pay $0.11 on Sep 17, 2019; Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Raised Its Aes (AES) Holding

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased Aes Corp (AES) stake by 486.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc acquired 164,336 shares as Aes Corp (AES)’s stock declined 0.65%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 198,093 shares with $3.58M value, up from 33,757 last quarter. Aes Corp now has $10.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 3.47 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm; 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 15/03/2018 – AES CORP – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AND ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY MARCH 29, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AES Gener announces $3 billion plan to restructure Chilean hydro project; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 03/04/2018 – AES to Adopt Recommendations of Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds

Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:SLGN) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Silgan Holdings Inc’s current price of $29.96 translates into 0.37% yield. Silgan Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 174,622 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Net $45.7M; 30/05/2018 – Silgan Announces Completion of Amendment to Senior Secured Credit Facility; 16/03/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC – WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN); 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 50C TO 54C; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q EPS 41c

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp has $18.5 highest and $16.5 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 16.25% above currents $15.2 stock price. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity. Another trade for 2.58M shares valued at $41.58 million was bought by UBBEN JEFFREY W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Ltd owns 264,213 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp Incorporated accumulated 1.94M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada invested 0.16% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 657,344 were accumulated by Korea Inv Corporation. Monarch Management holds 0.13% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 20,400 shares. Nordea Management Ab has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 31,979 shares. 35.40M were reported by Capital World Investors. Axel Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 4.81% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 500,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 2.92M shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 310,416 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 51,194 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia has 230,119 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Centre Asset Limited Co has 1.59% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 338,080 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 1.11 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Silgan Holdings Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 0.17% less from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Mngmt Ltd invested in 9,000 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Pnc Financial holds 190,152 shares. Deprince Race Zollo reported 1.61 million shares stake. 39 are owned by Cornerstone Advisors. Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc invested in 0.02% or 8,978 shares. Burney reported 136,818 shares. First Trust Advsr L P has invested 0.02% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). 383,186 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 681,309 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 2,120 shares. Gw Henssler And Associate Ltd has invested 0.1% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 18,834 shares. 285,898 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.17% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. It operates through three divisions: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. It has a 16.64 P/E ratio. The Metal Containers segment makes and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.