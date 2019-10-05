Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Stock Rose While Jlb & Associates Trimmed Its Position; Facebook (FB) Holding Has Boosted by Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings (SLGN) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 81,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 102,611 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 183,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 165,593 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13; 03/05/2018 – Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN CONFIRMS FULL YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN)

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 1,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 18,214 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, up from 16,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Break the Silence — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Senate advances bill to penalize websites for sex trafficking; 22/03/2018 – SECOND BRITISH POLICE OFFICER IN HOSPITAL AFTER SALISBURY SPY POISONING – MAIL NEWSPAPER; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Kennedy Says Doesn’t Want to Regulate Facebook (Video); 28/03/2018 – siobhan kennedy: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 09/04/2018 – House Committee Releases Prepared Testimony From Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA: FACEBOOK CASE IS THREAT TO DEMOCRACY; 08/04/2018 – Christina Wilkie: Scoop: Facebook has suspended a second data firm, @Cubeyou, after CNBC’s @MishCastillo discovered tactics; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $494.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG) by 6,630 shares to 97,552 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) by 9,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO).

More notable recent Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Silgan Holdings Elects William T. Donovan as a Member of Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on January 24, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Silgan announces final results of â€œmodified Dutch auctionâ€ tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2016 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sealed Air or Sonoco: Which Packaging Stock to Invest in? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 01, 2018.

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $84.48 million for 9.69 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9,987 shares to 136,204 shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,635 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Bking (KRE).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GOOGL, AAPL, FB – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook describes Libra backing basket, leaving out yuan – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EU rules against Facebook in takedown case – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oculus app sales pass $100M – Zuckerberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

