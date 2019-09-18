Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Stock Price Rose While Mcclain Value Management Lowered Stake by $409,380; Wellington Shields Capital Management Lowered Its Universal Electronics (UEIC) Position by $1.62 Million

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 13,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 102,519 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 116,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.6. About 9,114 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Silgan Holdings Outlook Reflects Improving Operating Performance; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 54c; 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Electronics (UEIC) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 39,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 68,001 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, down from 107,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $644.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 5,539 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 22.34% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO SELL GEMSTAR CHINA INTEREST; 23/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – C.G. DEVELOPMENT LIMITED TO SELL ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN GEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) TO GUANGZHOU MUXIA HOTEL MANAGEMENT; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – ON APRIL 17, UNIT & GUANGZHOU JUNHAO INVESTMENT CO MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE SEPT. 30, 2016 TRANSFER AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEIC); 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 90C; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 28c; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold SLGN shares while 61 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $84.50 million for 9.74 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $603.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 16,503 shares to 93,533 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.04, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold UEIC shares while 41 reduced holdings.