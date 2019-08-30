Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Stock Price Rose While Dean Investment Associates Trimmed Its Position by $477,050; As Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Share Price Rose, Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $4.38 Million

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 16,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 253,325 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, down from 269,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 255,381 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 35C; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Silgan Announces Completion of Amendment to Senior Secured Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN CONFIRMS FULL YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Net $45.7M; 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $84.50 million for 9.83 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 16,005 shares to 307,997 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 44,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

More notable recent Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on October 24, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Silgan (SLGN) Rides on Acquisitions, Material Costs High – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Silgan (SLGN) Down 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SLGN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 0.17% less from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr Lp stated it has 12,111 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 189,543 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 16,505 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Inv LP has 0.04% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). 67,987 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Lc. Btim has 0.31% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 780,812 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 102,718 shares. Acadian Asset Lc has 0.01% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Century invested in 1.17 million shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.02% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Mason Street Advsrs holds 0.03% or 41,106 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Llc has 4,109 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Limited has 0.06% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.