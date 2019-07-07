Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Shareholder Walthausen & Company Has Lowered Its Stake as Shares Rose; Ryder Sys (R) Shareholder Hightower Advisors Boosted Stake

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (R) by 93.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 14,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 15,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ryder Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 276,190 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 12.49% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 24/04/2018 – RYDER 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 91C, EST. 87C; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC R.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.55 TO $4.80; 18/04/2018 – Ryder Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ryder Introduces RyderGyde™, a Mobile Commercial Fleet Management App and the Only One of its Kind to Offer the Ability to Schedule Maintenance Services within Seconds; 26/03/2018 – Ryder First Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – COMPANY IS INCREASING ITS FORECAST FOR 2018 GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FROM $2.9 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Ryder Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Ryder Chairman & CEO to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 27/03/2018 – Ryder Enters Sharing Economy, Unveils COOP by Ryder; 07/04/2018 – Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy Set for Masters Duel in Ryder Cup Rematch

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 48,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 312,040 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, down from 360,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 285,711 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 10.02% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 14/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Silgan; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Silgan Holdings Outlook Reflects Improving Operating Performance; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 35C; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Confirms Year Outlook; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 216,702 shares to 111,632 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,625 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) by 16,060 shares to 108,326 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 65,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $61.57M for 14.60 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.