Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Shareholder Mcclain Value Management Trimmed Holding by $409,380; Carmax (KMX) Market Valuation Rose While Weitz Investment Management Has Decreased by $17.57 Million Its Holding

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 13,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 102,519 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 116,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.48. About 46,601 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Silgan; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN); 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q EPS 41c; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN CONFIRMS FULL YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13; 07/05/2018 – Silgan at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC – WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 18.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 204,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 919,250 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.82M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.07. About 369,348 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $84.48 million for 9.70 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold SLGN shares while 61 reduced holdings.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 60,000 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $57.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 5,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).