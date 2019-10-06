Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Shareholder Mcclain Value Management Has Decreased Its Position by $409,380 as Market Valuation Rose; Semtech (SMTC) Position Maintained by Penn Capital Management Co Inc

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 13,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 102,519 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 116,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 193,381 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 14/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN); 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 54c; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Silgan Holdings Outlook Reflects Improving Operating Performance; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Silgan

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 32,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The hedge fund held 212,410 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.21 million, up from 180,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 355,271 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Semtech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMTC); 04/04/2018 – Semtech at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 16/05/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Integrated in AcSip’s Module for IoT Applications; 14/03/2018 Semtech 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – Semtech Keynotes at LoRa Alliance™ 10th All Members Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Semtech and IoTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 30/05/2018 – Semtech 1Q EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Semtech Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 47c; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold SMTC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 2.95% more from 62.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 3,999 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 199 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 11,600 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.06% or 259,224 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 10,495 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 10,880 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 83,220 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 4,217 shares. Cap Rech Glob Investors holds 0.01% or 874,000 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.03% or 2.66 million shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC).

More notable recent Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Semtech Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Results – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SMTC Corporation Receives 5-year, $9 Million Contract from the United States Navy – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SMTC Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SMTC Corporation Receives Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Semtech’s Lora Network to Be Used by Definium in Tasmania – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petiq Inc by 17,828 shares to 54,439 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 99,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,062 shares, and cut its stake in Lovesac Company.

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $84.48 million for 9.69 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold SLGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 69.79 million shares or 1.18% less from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.15 million were reported by Century Companies. Retail Bank reported 0.01% stake. Swiss Bancshares owns 143,800 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce has invested 0% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 3,505 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System owns 0.01% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 13,710 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 30,315 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal General Public Limited holds 125,782 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 2.13M shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 151,207 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). South Dakota Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 21,230 shares. Natixis LP holds 12,181 shares. 10,326 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

More notable recent Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2017 – Nasdaq” on May 26, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Silgan Holdings Elects William T. Donovan as a Member of Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on January 24, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shareholders Booked A 24% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Silgan Announces Footprint Optimization in Metal Container Business – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.