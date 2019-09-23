Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Holder Segall Bryant & Hamill Lowered Position by $4.55 Million as Valuation Rose; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holder Mackenzie Financial Has Raised Its Stake by $1.43 Million

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 34,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 528,666 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.25M, up from 494,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 1.12 million shares traded or 103.49% up from the average. ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.)

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 151,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The hedge fund held 498,624 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.26M, down from 650,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 735,814 shares traded or 69.23% up from the average. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13; 30/05/2018 – Silgan Announces Completion of Amendment to Senior Secured Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 35C; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 50C TO 54C; 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Silgan; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q EPS 41c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement owns 18,979 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 11,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 533,614 shares. Brigade Capital Management Ltd Partnership owns 284,200 shares. Parkside Fin State Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 2,058 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.11% invested in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 1.16M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 2.62 million shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Limited Co accumulated 0.09% or 303,433 shares. First Personal Finance Serv has 300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 78,383 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 1,415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Citigroup Incorporated owns 151,314 shares. Principal Fincl Gp stated it has 0.09% in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 60,196 shares to 4,067 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 239,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,500 shares, and cut its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $84.48 million for 9.72 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 36,938 shares to 52,060 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 113,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Conduent Inc.