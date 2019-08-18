Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Holder Burney Co Decreased Its Holding by $1.26 Million as Stock Rose; Bluestein R H & Company Lowered Ibm (IBM) Holding by $5.86 Million

Burney Co decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) by 24.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 43,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 136,818 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, down from 180,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 328,965 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 16/03/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC – WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 50C TO 54C; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Silgan Holdings Outlook Reflects Improving Operating Performance; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Confirms Year Outlook; 30/05/2018 – Silgan Announces Completion of Amendment to Senior Secured Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN CONFIRMS FULL YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 73.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 41,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 14,641 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 56,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12,211 shares to 311,418 shares, valued at $34.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.61 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Trust Co holds 84 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blb&B Advsrs Limited has 0.97% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Maryland-based First Bank Tru has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.78% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Agf Invests America Inc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 8,031 are held by Appleton Partners Inc Ma. Green Square Ltd Company holds 0.89% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 9,707 shares. American Investment Services holds 6.85% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 152,651 shares. Washington owns 16,405 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Pa invested in 0.1% or 6,401 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corp invested in 19,280 shares or 0% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp owns 347,668 shares. Earnest Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 30,334 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.33% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 47,000 shares.

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $84.48M for 9.97 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 3,956 shares to 59,865 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 14,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SLGN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 0.17% less from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Raymond James Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 24,046 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 126,434 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Lpl Finance Ltd Com owns 17,368 shares. Legal & General Public Limited has 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). D E Shaw Company invested in 0% or 90,856 shares. Shell Asset Company has 12,652 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 285,898 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity. Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 630,190 shares. Indexiq Lc invested in 53,629 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset invested in 0% or 560 shares.