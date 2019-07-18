Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) and WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK). The two are both Packaging & Containers companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silgan Holdings Inc. 29 0.75 N/A 2.02 14.93 WestRock Company 38 0.52 N/A 2.90 12.90

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Silgan Holdings Inc. and WestRock Company. WestRock Company has higher revenue and earnings than Silgan Holdings Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Silgan Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than WestRock Company, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silgan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WestRock Company 0.00% 7.4% 3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.81 beta indicates that Silgan Holdings Inc. is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. WestRock Company’s 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Silgan Holdings Inc. Its rival WestRock Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. WestRock Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Silgan Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Silgan Holdings Inc. and WestRock Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silgan Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 WestRock Company 1 1 1 2.33

The upside potential is 14.20% for Silgan Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $34.5. Competitively the consensus price target of WestRock Company is $39.33, which is potential 12.53% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Silgan Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than WestRock Company, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.8% of Silgan Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.4% of WestRock Company are owned by institutional investors. Silgan Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.9%. Competitively, WestRock Company has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silgan Holdings Inc. 1.28% -0.07% 5.32% 22.17% 10.02% 27.39% WestRock Company -1.78% -3.33% -4.34% -18.27% -38.83% -0.85%

For the past year Silgan Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while WestRock Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors WestRock Company beats Silgan Holdings Inc.

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruits, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals. The Closures segment offers a range of metal, composite, and plastic closures for food and beverage products, such as juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas, sports and energy drinks, dairy products, ketchup, salsa, pickles, tomato sauces, soups, cooking sauces, gravies, fruits, vegetables, preserves, baby food, baby juices, and infant formula products. The Plastic Containers segment manufactures and sells custom designed and stock plastic containers and closures for personal care and healthcare, food and beverage, household and industrial chemical, pharmaceutical, pet care, agricultural, automotive, and marine chemical products. This segment also offers plastic thermoformed barrier and non-barrier bowls and trays for food products, such as soups and other ready-to-eat meals, and pet food, as well as thermoformed plastic tubs for personal care and household products, including soft fabric wipes. The company markets its products primarily through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and an online shopping catalog. Silgan Holdings Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers; and recycled fiber. This segment also provides structural and graphic design, engineering services, and automated packaging machines; resells aluminum and plastics; and offers waste services. Its corrugated packaging products are used to provide protective packaging for the shipment and distribution of food, paper, health and beauty, other household, consumer, commercial, and industrial products. The Consumer Packaging segment manufactures and sells folding and beverage cartons, displays, dispensing, and interior partitions; paperboards; recycled paperboards; express mail envelopes for the overnight courier industry; and secondary packages and paperboard packaging for the healthcare market. This segment also manufactures and sells solid fiber and corrugated partitions and die-cut paperboard components; temporary and permanent point-of-purchase displays for the consumer products and retail markets; dispensing systems, such as pumps; lithographic laminated packaging products; flip-top and applicator closures; plastic packaging products; trigger sprayers; aerosol actuators; hose-end sprayers; spouted and applicator closures; and sprayers for nasal and throat applications, as well as provides contract packing services. The companyÂ’s Land and Development segment engages in real estate development activities. WestRock Company is based in Richmond, Virginia.