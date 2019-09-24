Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) and UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). The two are both Packaging & Containers companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silgan Holdings Inc. 30 0.74 N/A 1.80 16.73 UFP Technologies Inc. 39 1.45 N/A 2.18 19.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Silgan Holdings Inc. and UFP Technologies Inc. UFP Technologies Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Silgan Holdings Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Silgan Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than UFP Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silgan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 25.4% 4.6% UFP Technologies Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 8.5%

Volatility & Risk

Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. UFP Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.55 beta which makes it 45.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Silgan Holdings Inc. are 1.2 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor UFP Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. UFP Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Silgan Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Silgan Holdings Inc. and UFP Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silgan Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 UFP Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 15.89% upside potential and a consensus target price of $34.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Silgan Holdings Inc. and UFP Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.2% and 76.2%. About 9.2% of Silgan Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.2% of UFP Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silgan Holdings Inc. -1.25% -3.06% 0.57% 10.27% 9.87% 27.27% UFP Technologies Inc. 3.74% 5.55% 19.74% 33.13% 35.28% 45.01%

For the past year Silgan Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than UFP Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors UFP Technologies Inc. beats Silgan Holdings Inc.

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruits, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals. The Closures segment offers a range of metal, composite, and plastic closures for food and beverage products, such as juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas, sports and energy drinks, dairy products, ketchup, salsa, pickles, tomato sauces, soups, cooking sauces, gravies, fruits, vegetables, preserves, baby food, baby juices, and infant formula products. The Plastic Containers segment manufactures and sells custom designed and stock plastic containers and closures for personal care and healthcare, food and beverage, household and industrial chemical, pharmaceutical, pet care, agricultural, automotive, and marine chemical products. This segment also offers plastic thermoformed barrier and non-barrier bowls and trays for food products, such as soups and other ready-to-eat meals, and pet food, as well as thermoformed plastic tubs for personal care and household products, including soft fabric wipes. The company markets its products primarily through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and an online shopping catalog. Silgan Holdings Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials and provides solutions to medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, aerospace, and defense markets in the United States. It offers medical device components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic padding, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products. The company also provides wine shipping solutions made from molded fiber under the Wine Packs brand name; tube and pipe insulation for clean room environments under the T-Tubes brand; pharmaceutical bag protection system under the BioShell brand name; sanitary solution for nail care services under the Pro-Sticks brand; medical device pouch for protecting small instruments and tools under the FlexShield brand name; and multi-purpose cleaning eraser under the Erasables brand, as well as various products under the Spot Eraser, Tri-Covers, Design Nail, and Mambo names. In addition, it designs, manufactures, and markets various packaging solutions primarily using polyethylene, polyurethane, cross-linked polyethylene foams, and rigid plastics to original equipment and component manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products through direct regional sales force, and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.