Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) and Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK), both competing one another are Packaging & Containers companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silgan Holdings Inc. 29 0.78 N/A 2.02 14.93 Crown Holdings Inc. 55 0.71 N/A 3.36 18.02

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Silgan Holdings Inc. and Crown Holdings Inc. Crown Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Silgan Holdings Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Silgan Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Crown Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Silgan Holdings Inc. and Crown Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silgan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Crown Holdings Inc. 0.00% 47.6% 2.9%

Risk and Volatility

Silgan Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.81 beta. Crown Holdings Inc.’s 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Silgan Holdings Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Crown Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

Silgan Holdings Inc. and Crown Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silgan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Crown Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Crown Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $56.5, with potential downside of -7.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Silgan Holdings Inc. and Crown Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.8% and 0%. About 12.9% of Silgan Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of Crown Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silgan Holdings Inc. 1.28% -0.07% 5.32% 22.17% 10.02% 27.39% Crown Holdings Inc. 2.56% 6.72% 11.39% 32.21% 34.77% 45.63%

For the past year Silgan Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Crown Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Crown Holdings Inc. beats Silgan Holdings Inc.

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruits, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals. The Closures segment offers a range of metal, composite, and plastic closures for food and beverage products, such as juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas, sports and energy drinks, dairy products, ketchup, salsa, pickles, tomato sauces, soups, cooking sauces, gravies, fruits, vegetables, preserves, baby food, baby juices, and infant formula products. The Plastic Containers segment manufactures and sells custom designed and stock plastic containers and closures for personal care and healthcare, food and beverage, household and industrial chemical, pharmaceutical, pet care, agricultural, automotive, and marine chemical products. This segment also offers plastic thermoformed barrier and non-barrier bowls and trays for food products, such as soups and other ready-to-eat meals, and pet food, as well as thermoformed plastic tubs for personal care and household products, including soft fabric wipes. The company markets its products primarily through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and an online shopping catalog. Silgan Holdings Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps. The company sells these products to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries. It also offers aerosol cans and ends; and promotional and specialty packaging containers with various lid and closure variations. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.