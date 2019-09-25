Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) EPS Estimated At $0.76; Armistice Capital Has Raised Five Below (FIVE) Stake

Analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report $0.76 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. SLGN’s profit would be $84.50M giving it 9.79 P/E if the $0.76 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Silgan Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 38.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 686,602 shares traded or 55.94% up from the average. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 35C; 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN); 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Confirms Year Outlook; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 50C TO 54C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Silgan Holdings Outlook Reflects Improving Operating Performance; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 54c

Armistice Capital Llc increased Five Below Inc (FIVE) stake by 195.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Armistice Capital Llc acquired 141,000 shares as Five Below Inc (FIVE)’s stock declined 17.46%. The Armistice Capital Llc holds 213,000 shares with $25.56 million value, up from 72,000 last quarter. Five Below Inc now has $7.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $128.04. About 708,696 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Net $132.7M-Net $136.3M; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chairman; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.31 billion. It operates through three divisions: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. It has a 16.54 P/E ratio. The Metal Containers segment makes and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruits, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Among 2 analysts covering Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silgan Holdings has $3600 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 15.89% above currents $29.77 stock price. Silgan Holdings had 3 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold Silgan Holdings Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 69.79 million shares or 1.18% less from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Alberta Investment Mngmt, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 21,900 shares. Btim has 899,746 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) or 23,062 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 30,270 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt owns 647,294 shares. 97,765 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 20,534 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Dupont Corp owns 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 4,134 shares. Natixis holds 0.04% or 146,974 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 21,230 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 110,391 shares. Pnc Services Grp owns 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 153,988 shares.

More notable recent Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Silgan Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SLGN) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shareholders Booked A 24% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), The Stock That Zoomed 182% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs: 5 Strong Value Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) Quotes Chart & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Five Below, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold FIVE shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.82 million shares or 0.40% more from 52.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 201 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 112,448 shares. Overbrook Corp, a New York-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Co reported 81,699 shares. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 1.33 million shares. Lincoln National Corporation reported 1,983 shares stake. 3,180 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Northern Corp holds 885,035 shares. 141,494 are held by Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.07% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 160,000 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 3,062 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Llc has invested 0.61% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. Loomis Sayles Company Lp invested in 106,241 shares. Oppenheimer invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Among 9 analysts covering Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Five Below has $15200 highest and $12000 lowest target. $135.90’s average target is 6.14% above currents $128.04 stock price. Five Below had 18 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, March 28 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 28. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $13000 target in Thursday, August 29 report. JP Morgan maintained Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, August 20.