Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) and Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Contrasting side by side

Since Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) and Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) are part of the Packaging & Containers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silgan Holdings Inc. 29 0.74 N/A 1.80 16.73 Packaging Corporation of America 97 1.36 N/A 8.34 12.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Silgan Holdings Inc. and Packaging Corporation of America. Packaging Corporation of America seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Silgan Holdings Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Silgan Holdings Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Silgan Holdings Inc. and Packaging Corporation of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silgan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 25.4% 4.6% Packaging Corporation of America 0.00% 28.2% 11.1%

Risk and Volatility

Silgan Holdings Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.78. In other hand, Packaging Corporation of America has beta of 1.72 which is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Silgan Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Packaging Corporation of America’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Packaging Corporation of America’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Silgan Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Silgan Holdings Inc. and Packaging Corporation of America are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silgan Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Packaging Corporation of America 1 1 1 2.33

Silgan Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $34.5, and a 15.58% upside potential. Packaging Corporation of America on the other hand boasts of a $98.33 average target price and a -2.88% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Silgan Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Packaging Corporation of America as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.2% of Silgan Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.2% of Packaging Corporation of America are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.2% of Silgan Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Packaging Corporation of America’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silgan Holdings Inc. -1.25% -3.06% 0.57% 10.27% 9.87% 27.27% Packaging Corporation of America -1.24% 3.4% 3.58% 8.66% -9.14% 20.98%

For the past year Silgan Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Packaging Corporation of America

Summary

Packaging Corporation of America beats on 8 of the 12 factors Silgan Holdings Inc.

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruits, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals. The Closures segment offers a range of metal, composite, and plastic closures for food and beverage products, such as juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas, sports and energy drinks, dairy products, ketchup, salsa, pickles, tomato sauces, soups, cooking sauces, gravies, fruits, vegetables, preserves, baby food, baby juices, and infant formula products. The Plastic Containers segment manufactures and sells custom designed and stock plastic containers and closures for personal care and healthcare, food and beverage, household and industrial chemical, pharmaceutical, pet care, agricultural, automotive, and marine chemical products. This segment also offers plastic thermoformed barrier and non-barrier bowls and trays for food products, such as soups and other ready-to-eat meals, and pet food, as well as thermoformed plastic tubs for personal care and household products, including soft fabric wipes. The company markets its products primarily through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and an online shopping catalog. Silgan Holdings Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging. This segment also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. The company sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. Its Paper segment manufactures and sells white papers comprising commodity and specialty papers with various features, such as colors, coatings, high brightness, and recycled content. The companyÂ’s white papers consist of communication papers, including cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers; and pressure sensitive papers, such as release liners that are used to produce labels for use in consumer and commercially-packaged products. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.