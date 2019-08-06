Silchester International Investors Llp Upped Its Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Holding by $4.71 Million as Market Value Declined; Hahn Capital Management Position in Sei Investments (WAB) Upped as Shares Rose

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53 million, up from 12.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 856,084 shares traded or 157.40% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments (WAB) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 201,451 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85B, up from 200,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 2.12 million shares traded or 16.66% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB); 22/05/2018 – This week kicked off with a standout “Merger Monday,” including GE’s $11.1 billion deal to merge its transportation business with U.S. manufacturer Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wabtec Lowers Its Sales Expectations For 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Westinghouse Air Brake Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date NYSE:WAB – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend, Announces Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corporation (NYSE:JEC) by 7,164 shares to 485,902 shares, valued at $36.53B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FRC) by 3,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,837 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600. DeNinno David L also bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 48,798 shares. 67,886 are owned by Agf America Inc. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 197,088 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Commercial Bank owns 205 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wedgewood Pa holds 16,805 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. 34,435 are held by Us Bankshares De. Moody Savings Bank Division accumulated 4,015 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corporation has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Advisory Networks Limited accumulated 0.01% or 1,562 shares. Arrow holds 0% or 2 shares. 9,019 were accumulated by Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 7,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.