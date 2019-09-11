Silchester International Investors Llp Trimmed Holding in Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) by $24.55 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Boosted Its Stake by $418,746

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28.11M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.76 million, down from 30.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Korea Electric Pwr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 203,798 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 19.82% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 126,008 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.79 million, up from 121,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $98.75. About 1.03M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston invested in 3.99 million shares or 0.54% of the stock. 24,837 were reported by Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability. Dupont Cap Management Corporation reported 3,680 shares stake. Caymus Cap Ptnrs Lp accumulated 277,000 shares or 6.25% of the stock. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 40,961 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 0.05% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 19,223 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 49,396 shares. 1.67 million were reported by Northern Tru. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 8,569 shares. Optimum Advsr stated it has 1,648 shares. Dean Investment Assoc Lc owns 0.13% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 9,042 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Invs has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) reported 9,170 shares stake.