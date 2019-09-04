Silchester International Investors Llp Stake in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Boosted by $4.71 Million as Share Value Declined; Miller Investment Management LP Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53 million, up from 12.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 315,555 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 14,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 9.85M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – SKF SKFb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 180 FROM SKR 175; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 11/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN STRATEGIST ALEXANDER DRYDEN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 11/04/2018 – REMY COINTREAU RCOP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 118 FROM EUR 113; 23/03/2018 – EURONAV EURN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8.5; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%; 23/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan Blockchain Head Says Focus Should Be On Privacy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 855,785 are owned by Smead Capital Mngmt. Shine Advisory holds 3,611 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Tillar holds 1.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 18,780 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 2.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.28M shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,685 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 1.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tower Bridge holds 0% or 93,995 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr accumulated 1.07M shares or 0.77% of the stock. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,230 shares. Salem Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 29,789 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kings Point Cap has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Baskin Finance Serv holds 3.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 177,508 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,996 shares to 375,716 shares, valued at $106.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,463 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).