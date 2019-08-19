Silchester International Investors Llp Raised Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Holding; B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares (BOSC) Shorts Lowered By 1.71%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BOSC) had a decrease of 1.71% in short interest. BOSC’s SI was 86,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.71% from 87,500 shares previously. With 71,100 avg volume, 1 days are for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s short sellers to cover BOSC’s short positions. The SI to B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares’s float is 3.12%. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8. About 29,531 shares traded. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) has risen 15.66% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500.

Silchester International Investors Llp increased Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) stake by 1.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silchester International Investors Llp acquired 196,115 shares as Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM)’s stock declined 2.76%. The Silchester International Investors Llp holds 12.27 million shares with $300.53M value, up from 12.08 million last quarter. Sk Telecom Ltd now has $13.75B valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 579,280 shares traded or 74.09% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification , mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.92 million. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. It has a 10.73 P/E ratio. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

