Silchester International Investors Llp Position in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Raised by $4.71 Million; Neophotonics (NPTN) Position Increased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53M, up from 12.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.11. About 466,014 shares traded or 39.97% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NPTN) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 151,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 948,526 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97M, up from 796,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 4.71 million shares traded or 243.33% up from the average. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Provides Component Products to Certain ZTE Supply Chain Partners Which Is Estimated in 2017 to Have Been 3% of Total Rev; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 16/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NPTN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Vanguard invested in 2.04 million shares. Paradigm Cap Management Ny invested 0.73% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). 215,607 were reported by Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). 624,219 are owned by State Street Corporation. Granite Point Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 123,176 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 41,431 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 205,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 25,893 shares. Advent Capital Mgmt De owns 0.01% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 40,000 shares. Masters Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.69M shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management owns 430 shares.