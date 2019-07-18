Silchester International Investors Llp Position in Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined; Bridgeway Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Rubicon Proj (RUBI)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 59,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 71,149 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 27.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28.11 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.76M, down from 30.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Korea Electric Pwr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 9,784 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 35.96% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.39% the S&P500.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14,200 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,364 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

