Silchester International Investors Llp Maintains Stake in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM); Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined While Shoker Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake by $633,222

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53 million, up from 12.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 289,216 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS EXPECT TO MAKE SUSTAINED PROGRESS ON MARGIN EXPANSION ACROSS BUSINESSES; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT; OUTLOOK IS STABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $8.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares.