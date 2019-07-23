Silchester International Investors Llp Lowered Its Kt (KT) Position as Market Value Declined; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Its Position in Store Capital (STOR) by $1.87 Million

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23.25 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.29M, down from 23.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 690,219 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 9.18% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 14/05/2018 – KT Builds Africa’s 1st Nationwide LTE Network in Rwanda; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 22/05/2018 – KT Corp. Launches Task Force for Inter-Korean Cooperation; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 96.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 56,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,974 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66,000, down from 58,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 855,582 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,233 shares to 318,655 shares, valued at $17.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

