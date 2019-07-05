Silchester International Investors Llp Lowered Its Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) Stake by $24.55 Million; Shares Declined; Cyrusone (CONE) Market Valuation Rose While South Dakota Investment Council Has Lifted Stake by $962,000

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 38.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 47,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.55. About 87,133 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 27.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28.11M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.76M, down from 30.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Korea Electric Pwr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 24,367 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 35.96% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS

More notable recent Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “KEPCO – Korea Electric Power Corporation: [FY2018] Audit Report – The Wall Street Transcript” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Best And Worst Performing Foreign Stocks YTD: May 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I Was Wrong About Kepco – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Synchrony Financial, CyrusOne, Inuvo, and Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” published on March 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AGTC Announces New Leadership Appointments Nasdaq:AGTC – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CyrusOne -6.7% after 2019 guidance issued – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alkermes Plc (ALKS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,000 shares to 51,300 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 92,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Holdings Gru, Texas-based fund reported 17,400 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,807 shares. Principal Financial Gru owns 3.47M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.07% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Exane Derivatives has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Lc has 0.04% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 597,229 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 12,695 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.02% or 144,159 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 73,505 shares. Guggenheim Limited Co holds 0.07% or 160,027 shares. Consolidated Inv Grp Incorporated Ltd Co owns 25,000 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Ls Advisors Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 7,326 shares. 71,000 are owned by American Assets Inv Ltd Co.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $299,337 activity. Wojtaszek Gary J bought 4,000 shares worth $199,436.