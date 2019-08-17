Silchester International Investors Llp Lifted Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Holding by $4.71 Million; Maltese Capital Management Trimmed Keycorp New (KEY) Position by $2.46 Million; Stock Value Rose

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 163,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.57M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 8.75 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53 million, up from 12.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 579,280 shares traded or 75.41% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Prns Ltd reported 0.24% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Smith Graham & Com Advisors Limited Partnership owns 323,250 shares. North Star Inv has 816 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 401,262 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Putnam Invs Ltd Company holds 0.18% or 5.04M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp has 0.05% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Lenox Wealth Incorporated holds 11,001 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na invested in 0.03% or 8,775 shares. Bokf Na owns 13,303 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Mariner Ltd Llc accumulated 136,792 shares or 0.03% of the stock. American Asset Mgmt owns 11,750 shares. Cutler Cap Lc has invested 0.73% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Bancorp Inc Md by 36,835 shares to 356,835 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 24,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.58M for 8.56 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

