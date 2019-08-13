Silchester International Investors Llp Increases Holding in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM); Nuwave Investment Management Has Lowered Us Bancorp (USB) Holding by $610,560

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 71.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 12,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 5,146 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 17,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 3.04M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53 million, up from 12.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 197,048 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Fincl Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 7,101 shares. 5.44M were reported by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt. St Germain D J Incorporated owns 5,316 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Liberty Cap Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 62,720 shares. Schmidt P J Management reported 15,565 shares. California-based Shelton Capital Mngmt has invested 0.61% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Everence Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.58% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1.17 million shares. Kings Point holds 0.08% or 8,430 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Group Inc Investment Advsr Limited Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 19,921 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability owns 105,426 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 0.34% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Opus Inv accumulated 62,000 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt owns 1,102 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 10,806 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2,709 shares to 3,126 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 15,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.77 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

