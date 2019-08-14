Silchester International Investors Llp Holds Stake in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM); As Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Stock Value Declined, International Value Advisers Raised Its Stake

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53M, up from 12.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.81. About 212,099 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 878,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.17 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, up from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.95M market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 176,308 shares traded or 142.26% up from the average. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

More notable recent SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SK Telecom’s (SKM) Management on Q2 2019 Results- Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Carriage Services, SK Telecom Co., Cloudera, and Bassett Furniture Industries â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Korea Telecom/Media: IPTV-Led Consolidations In The Pay TV Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.94M shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $99.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class ‘C’ by 2,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,961 shares, and cut its stake in Gold Ishares Trust Etf (IAU).

More notable recent Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Phoenix New Media Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phoenix New Media grows revenues, swings to loss – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “The â€˜Feng Shui indexâ€™ sees a bullish Year of the Rooster for Hong Kong – MarketWatch” on January 27, 2017. More interesting news about Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Phoenix New Media to Announce 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results on Monday, August 12, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Dow drops more than 250 points, continuing this month’s slide on trade war fears – CNBC” with publication date: May 23, 2019.