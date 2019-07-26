Silchester International Investors Llp Holds Position in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM); Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Boosted Holding in Boeing Co Com (BA) as Market Valuation Declined

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 1144.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 13,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,341 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 1,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $13.34 during the last trading session, reaching $348.09. About 9.57 million shares traded or 113.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS IS LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING THE SAME CONSTRUCTIVE ATTITUDE AND ACTIONS OF THE US AND BOEING IN THE UPCOMING DS353 CASE; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing; 25/04/2018 – Eurofighter urges U.S. not use nuclear certification to “leverage” German jets bid; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53 million, up from 12.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 477,129 shares traded or 53.11% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has risen 4.65% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.