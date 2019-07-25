Silchester International Investors Llp Has Upped Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Holding; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Holding In Hollyfrontier (HFC) Was Increased

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 82,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 739,379 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53 million, up from 12.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 199,969 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has risen 4.65% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 100,000 shares to 642,000 shares, valued at $27.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 14,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 723,185 shares, and cut its stake in Lci Inds.