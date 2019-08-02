Silchester International Investors Llp Has Upped Its Position in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) by $4.71 Million as Stock Price Declined; Icu Med (ICUI) Holder Qs Investors Lowered Its Position by $5.43 Million as Market Value Rose

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53 million, up from 12.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $22.45. About 280,489 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 50.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 22,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 22,282 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, down from 45,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $255.21. About 118,185 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Gru accumulated 74,129 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 0.02% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 12,116 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 45,901 shares. Markston Ltd stated it has 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Asset Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 923 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). The New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Assetmark Inc owns 634 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 8,240 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Us Bancshares De reported 9,103 shares. Coldstream Capital holds 0.02% or 1,125 shares. Federated Pa reported 24,765 shares. Utah Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 2,983 shares.