Silchester International Investors Llp Has Trimmed Vale S A (VALE) Stake as Stock Value Rose; De Burlo Group Has Lowered Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holding by $863,600

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 87,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.21M, down from 94,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $100.84. About 322,075 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 3.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 4.72 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.46M, down from 7.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 13.87 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 12/04/2018 – Vale announces expiration and final results of cash tender offer for 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 28/03/2018 – Vale Uses Brazil Kidnapping Ruling to Keep Executive Pay Secret; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS FIRST INSTALLMENT OF DIVIDEND IN NEW POLICY TO BE PAID IN SEPTEMBER; 13/04/2018 – VALE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE COMPENSATION PROPOSAL FOR 2017; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS COMPANY IS DELEVERAGING BUT WILL ANNOUNCE “ORGANIC EXPANSION” IN THE COMING MONTHS; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bradesco eyes closing up to 200 branches this year -CEO; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Revenue Rises 1% on Year to $8.60 Billion; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES VALE CANADA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES VALE S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.08B for 4.77 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $512.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16,050 shares to 128,033 shares, valued at $22.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.90 million for 120.05 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.