Silchester International Investors Llp Has Trimmed Kt (KT) Position by $1.44 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Invesco LTD Position In Pegasystems (PEGA) Was Has Increased

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 44,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.49 million, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 202,995 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M; 15/05/2018 – Pegasystems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $235.2 MLN; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 30,663 shares to 160,897 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 14,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,813 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:CXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.