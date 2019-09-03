Silchester International Investors Llp Has Lowered Kt (KT) Holding by $1.44 Million; Humana (HUM) Valuation Rose While Highland Capital Management Has Boosted by $1.94 Million Its Position

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 23.25 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.29 million, down from 23.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 69,071 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VS 889 KT A YEAR AGO; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 49.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 7,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 22,048 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, up from 14,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $281.19. About 33,243 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/04/2018 – Funtleyder Says Walmart-Humana Deal a ‘Little Odd’ (Video); 27/03/2018 – HUMANA AB HUMAN.ST – WINS PROCUREMENT OF RETIREMENT HOME IN STOCKHOLM; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Net $707M; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q Consolidated Pre-Tax Net $707M; 19/03/2018 – LEADING PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS RECOMMENDS KINDRED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” THE TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE AND HUMANA INC; 23/04/2018 – Humana Consortium Purchasing Curo for About $1.4 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Humana Announces Completion Of Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – Humana, TPG Cap and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, to Acquire Curo Health Services; 25/04/2018 – CCC Introduces Al Damage Detection for All Major U.S. Vehicle Types

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,207 shares to 137,356 shares, valued at $16.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Holding Corp by 17,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,698 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

