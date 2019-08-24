Silchester International Investors Llp Has Lowered Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) Stake by $24.55 Million; Valuation Declined; Legal & General Group Plc Increased Its Stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by $5.81 Million

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 66.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 123,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 310,122 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.61M, up from 186,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 1.16 million shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280494 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES COMPANY’S EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 13, 2015; 18/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280554 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head; 09/03/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: Candace Owens on Her Shift to Activism After YouTube Success; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ lcons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28.11 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.76M, down from 30.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Korea Electric Pwr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 167,221 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 19.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 40,477 shares to 456,253 shares, valued at $9.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 34,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. John G Ullman & Inc accumulated 0.53% or 62,400 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 157,703 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). First Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 140,089 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0% or 455 shares. 2,001 are held by Qs Limited Liability. Cibc World Markets Corporation invested in 190,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gulf Int Bank (Uk) Limited has 24,160 shares. 505,520 are owned by Ser Automobile Association. Brinker Incorporated invested in 8,829 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.04% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 1.47M shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 39,975 shares. Adage Partners Lc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 4.22M shares. 5,497 are owned by Palouse Cap.

