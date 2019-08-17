Silchester International Investors Llp Has Lowered Its Position in Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) by $24.55 Million; As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Rose, Shareholder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Raised Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 314.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 179,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 236,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 57,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 673,236 shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28.11 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.76M, down from 30.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Korea Electric Pwr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.25 billion market cap company. It closed at $10.34 lastly. It is down 19.82% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,409 shares to 164,798 shares, valued at $21.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 5,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,896 shares, and cut its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.