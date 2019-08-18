Silchester International Investors Llp Has Lowered Its Kt (KT) Holding by $1.44 Million as Market Value Declined; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Price Declined While White Elm Capital Boosted by $2.14 Million Its Stake

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 110,900 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80M, up from 86,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.30 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 23.25M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.29 million, down from 23.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 566,812 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 24,900 shares to 160,400 shares, valued at $16.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,000 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.