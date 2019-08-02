Silchester International Investors Llp Has Increased Its Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Stake by $4.71 Million as Valuation Declined; Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Roberts Glore & Company Increased Stake by $467,725

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 2.85 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53M, up from 12.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 657,913 shares traded or 105.71% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B

More notable recent SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is KeyCorp (KEY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Four Reasons To Invest In The Cheapest Wireless Company On The Planet – Forbes Now” on August 09, 2018. More interesting news about SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Korea Telecom/Media: IPTV-Led Consolidations In The Pay TV Market – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Twilio Inc. (TWLO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.