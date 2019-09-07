Silchester International Investors Llp Has Increased Its Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Holding by $4.71 Million; Huntington National Bank Holding in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 27.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 21,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 55,677 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, down from 76,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $68.05. About 972,603 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53M, up from 12.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.05. About 149,267 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $265.39 million for 8.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 8,449 shares to 552,018 shares, valued at $46.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 40,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,930 shares, and has risen its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO).